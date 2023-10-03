In poll-bound Telangana, PM Modi’s big revelation – ‘KCR wanted to join NDA, I refused’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had approached him to join the NDA but he outrightly rejected the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief’s offer. This, according to PM Modi, happened after the 2020 municipal elections in which no party got the majority.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana’s Nizamabad, PM Modi said, “I am going to tell you a secret… 100 per cent truth… When municipal elections happened (in 2020), nobody got a majority. BJP won 48 seats… KCR needed support.”

“KCR showered me with love and gave me a shawl. This was not in his character. And then he asked me to include him in NDA. ‘You help us in Hyderabad municipality (election)’, he said,” PM Modi claimed.

“I refused… told him we are ready to sit in the opposition in Hyderabad but won’t betray the people of Telangana,” the prime minister added.

The PM declared that the Congress and BRS are same and accused both the parties of betraying people of Telangana. He cautioned people to be careful of the Congress party and stated that BRS is hand-in-glove with the grand-old-party.

“…Congress and BRS are betraying the people of Telangana. In many states, Congress made big promises, and now they are keeping conditions to fulfil those promises… The BRS made a false promise to give allowance to the unemployed youth…They both are the same,” he said.

Elections to the 119-Telangana legislative assembly will be held later this year along with four other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.