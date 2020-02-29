In an incident of honour killing, a youth killed his sister by stabbing her with a knife because of her alleged affair with a boy of their village Kamalpur of Medical Police Station area on Saturday morning. The accused was arrested by the police from the spot of the crime.

SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh told that Vaseem, 24, was arrested on Saturday on charges of the murder of his sister Nagma (20) because of her affair with a boy in Peer Wala Mohalla of Kamalpur village of Medical Police Station. Vaseem stabbed Nagma on Saturday and was arrested from the spot with the knife used in the murder.”Further investigation is ongoing,” Singh said further.

At around 10 am when Nagma was returning from the house of the villager her brother Vaseem, who was waiting for her on the way, stabbed her with a knife in her neck and arms. When villagers rushed to help the profusely bleeding Nagma, Vaseem threatened them not to do so. He stood there for 10-15 minutes until the police arrived, said the eyewitnesses.

Police investigation suggests that Vaseem murdered his sister over her affair with a local boy. Nagma was married three years back but the marriage couldn’t work out as she was having an affair. “Nagma had a divorce soon after her marriage and returned to the village two years back. She was now living with her family,” said the police.

The boy often used to visit her which was not acceptable to the family as it became the talk of the village and this prompted him for the “honour killing”, the villagers said.