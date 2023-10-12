In Ladakh, Army removes landmines from 3 border villages

The Indian Army successfully removed 175 landmines from Ladakh’s three villages bordering the line of actual control (LAC) between India and China, on Thursday.

The Army’s Ladakh-based XIV Corps, also called the Fire and Fury Corps, made a swift effort to secure the region by fencing and sanitizing the mined areas in Phobrang, Yourgo, and Lukung villages. Residents of these villages expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the XIV Corps.

Army engineers successfully disposed of over 175 mines, effectively quelling the villagers’ concerns about their own safety as well as their livestock’s, said a defence spokesman. This initiative not only ensures the security of the local population but also strengthens the enduring bond between civilians and the military, he added.

