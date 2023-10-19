In Gujarat heroin smuggling case, NIA submits charge sheet against Lawrence Bishnoi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Thursday in connection with the Gujarat Police’s recovery of almost 39 kg of heroin.

In addition to the provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 465 (forgery), and 471 (fraud), the agency has also filed the supplementary charge sheet in a special court.

On September 15, 2022, the Ahmedabad Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) first filed a formal complaint (FIR) in this case.

“On August 20, 2023, the case was again registered after the NIA assumed charge of it. The NIA spokeswoman stated that the inquiry into this matter is still ongoing.

A Pakistani fishing boat was intercepted by the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard on September 14, 2018, in the Kutch district’s Jakhau harbour. About 40 kilogrammes of heroin valued at over Rs 200 crore was found on board. On board the yacht, known as “Al Tayyasa,” six Pakistani nationals were also taken into custody.

Further inquiries disclosed that the heroin shipment was intended to be driven to northern areas like Punjab and Delhi, aided by two residents of Delhi named Sartaj Malik and Jaggi Singh, also known as Virpal Singh, who were to accept the illegal goods. Their arrest followed.

During the eight-day interrogation process, it was discovered that while incarcerated, drug traffickers Meeraz Rehmani and Ani Chief Obinna, also known as Chief, were operating the racket.

Rehmani was detained at Obinna in Amritsar and a prison in Kapurthala. It is said that Bishnoi was ordering both of them to do their jobs.