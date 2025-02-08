In Delhi elections, Cong has faced disappointing streak, achieving a double hat-trick of zero: PM

Hitting out at the Congress, while addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters here after the Delhi election results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, “In the Delhi elections, the Congress has faced a disappointing streak, achieving a double hat-trick of zero.”

“For six consecutive times in the nation’s capital, the country’s oldest political party has failed to secure even a single seat. This reflects the waning trust in the Congress among the electorate,” he said.

“Previously, I mentioned that Congress functions like a parasitic party, dragging down its allies in the process. It seems to be systematically weakening and eliminating its alliances, one by one,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi said the Congress was copying the ideas and poll planks of allies and in turn hurting their electoral prospects.

“The Congress not just drowns alone but also takes along its allies. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is eying the vote bank of its ally Samajwadi Party… in Tamil Nadu, it is eyeing DMK’s vote bank while in Bihar, it is claiming to champion caste census, a poll plank of RJD,” he said.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the issue of corruption, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the party which was born from the crusade against corruption went to become a living example of corruption.

“They promised a new level of politics but turned out to be ‘Kattar Beimaan’,” Modi said while addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters here.

“When the nation was battling Covid pandemic, the AAP-da was making a ‘Sheesh Mahal,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said, “The party which was born out of the movement against corruption has got involved in corruption. It became such a party in the country whose Chief Minister and ministers went to jail on corruption charges.”

“Those who gave themselves certificates of honesty and gave medals to others for dishonesty, turned out to be corrupt themselves. This was a big betrayal of Delhi’s trust,” the Prime Minister said.