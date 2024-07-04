In Chhattisgarh, Chandrashekhar Azad seeks CBI probe into Baloda Bazar violence

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad condemned the recent violence in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into it.

He called the incident part of a recurring pattern of disrespect towards their community’s symbols and beliefs. Azad, who arrived in Chhattisgarh on a one-day visit, emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and warned against the persecution of Bhim Army members or the Satnami community under the guise of punishing the guilty.

Addressing a public gathering in Bhatgaon, Azad reiterated his demand for the CBI investigation into the incident, describing it as a premeditated conspiracy. He criticized the administration for taking superficial actions, noting that only a few individuals were arrested a month after the event. He maintained that the Satnami community, known for its peaceful stance, could not have been involved in such violence.

“If this oppression of innocent people continues, we will stage a major protest in the state within ten days, and I will actively participate,” Azad said, emphasising that true adherents of the Constitution do not resort to violence and that the assembly leading to the incident was infiltrated by anti-social elements aiming to tarnish the community’s image.

Earlier, Azad met Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan and urged him to hold the government accountable. He stated that unless corrective actions are taken promptly, there would be a nationwide movement. He emphasised that the Satnami community now understands who genuinely supports them and who merely seeks their votes.

He accused the government and police of targeting the community and demanded an immediate Supreme Court-monitored investigation to reveal the truth and ensure justice. He insisted on the unconditional release of those wrongfully imprisoned.

The incident in Baloda Bazaar occurred on May 15 when the religious symbol Jaitkham in Baghina Cave was damaged. Following this, thousands of Satnami community members protested at the Dussehra Ground near the collectorate. Despite arrests made by the police, the community believed the real culprits were still at large and accused the police of shielding them. The violence escalated during a peaceful protest on June 10, leading to significant property damage, including the burning of vehicles and important documents at the collectorate office. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered the arrest of the culprits, while Home Minister Vijay Sharma initiated a judicial inquiry into the incident.