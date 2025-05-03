In a first, Karnataka declares formation of Anti-Communal Task Force

In a first-of-its-kind action, the Karnataka government has established a specialised Anti-Communal Task Force following rising communal tension in Mangalore after the killing of former Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty.

The Anti-Communal Task Force (ACTF) would be similar in structure to that of the Anti-Naxal unit and would focus on quelling unrest in Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts, which are prone to communal stress. G Parameshwara, the state Home Minister, said the ACTF will be operationalised within a few weeks. Designed to collaborate closely with local law enforcement agencies, the task force will have its own operational autonomy to intervene independently against communal activities.

The trigger for the formation of a new force was the murder of Suhas Shetty on Thursday in Mangalore. Suhas Shetty was the main accused in the killing of Mohammad Fazil, which marked the escalation in retaliatory violence linked to the murder of the BJP youth wing worker Praveen Netaru, a few days before the murder of Fazil.

Tension prevails in the Mangaluru region, following the congregation of pro-Hindutva activists and BJP leaders in the town. Besides, social media was also red hot with threats from many handles that could trigger and escalate tension.

Karnataka police filed 12 FIRs in connection with social media posts that either called for revenge for the murder of Shetty or appeared to celebrate the killing of the Hindu activist. FIRs are reported to be filed in many places across the region — Mangaluru North, Mangaluru South, Mulki, Urwa, Barke, Moodabidri, and Kavoor.

These social media posts, police said, led to an increase in communal tension in the sensitive coastal district. Consider these samples of inflammatory posts: “We will not let the sacrifice of Suhas Shetty go in vain,” “If we do not show our strength, we won’t survive,” and “Blood is the answer for blood.”

The other side too did not flinch when it posted equally inflammatory messages like “Finished” and the caption “Next wicket will be taken soon,” along with a picture of Suhas Shetty.

Prohibitory orders are now in place in the region until May 6, with shops reopening under heavy security. On Friday, the region observed a bandh called by Hindu organisations.

State Home Minister Parameshwara was present in Mangaore to review the situation. Accompanied by Dinesh Gundu Rao, the minister in charge of the district, he also met with local Congress leaders.