In a first, India sets up its own pavilion at World Hydrogen Summit

For the first time, India has set up its own pavilion, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The India Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is one of the largest pavilions at the summit.

The three-day World Hydrogen Summit is a prestigious event in the global green hydrogen ecosystem. Around 15,000 delegates from around the world are attending the summit. The India Pavilion at the conference provides India an opportunity to showcase to the world the progress made by the country in the field of Green Hydrogen.

In addition to various G2G interactions, the summit provides a platform for Indian industry to engage with companies from

around the globe.

Advertisement

India launched its National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023 with an overall outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. India has set an ambitious target to achieve a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) by the end of the year 2030.

As on date, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has awarded tenders for setting up of 412,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1,500 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

India has also notified scheme guidelines for use of Green Hydrogen in steel, transport / mobility and shipping sectors. The Department of Science and Technology has initiated Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters to foster innovation and promote Green Hydrogen ecosystem in India.

A dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission has been launched recently, to serve as a one-stop location for information on the Mission and steps taken for the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India.