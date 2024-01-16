In a first in India, solar-powered boat to float on River Saryu in Ayodhya

In pursuit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Ayodhya into a model solar city, a solar power-enabled e-boat has been launched in the Saryu River for the first time in the country.

In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency (UPNEDA) has prepared the outline for the regular operation of this boat service in the Saryu River of Ayodhya. This boat has been assembled on the banks of Saryu and its spare parts and other accessories have been procured from different corners of the country, officials revealed here on Tuesday.

Currently, one boat has been fully assembled and is undergoing the testing phase. It is expected to be inaugurated by CM Yogi before the consecration programme to be held at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, paving the way for regular operation of other such boats in the coming days.

This solar-powered boat works on the concept of operating through clean energy. It is a dual-mode operating boat that works on a 100 per cent solar electric power base. In addition to solar charging, it can also be operated using electric energy. Notably, this boat belongs to the catamaran category, under which two hull structures can be converted into one boat structure by joining them.

Constructed with a lightweight and durable fiberglass body, this boat ensures a noise-free and environmental-friendly operation. Accommodating up to 30 passengers, it will operate from the Naya ghat. The boat tour spans approximately one hour to 45 minutes, allowing passengers to explore the historical temples and heritage sites situated along the riverbanks. Despite its current operational duration, the boat boasts a greater capacity and can manage a propulsion timeframe of 5 to 6 hours on a full charge.

Sunny Boats Private Limited of Pune has skillfully assembled this boat, with Ra Source Private Limited of Chennai serving as the solar and propulsion partner. Praveen Nath Pandey, the UPNEDA Project Manager, revealed that the boat relies on a 12-kilowatt electric outboard twin motor. It is powered by a 46-kilowatt-hour capacity electric battery, designed to accommodate 30 passengers and 2 crew members.

Between January 17 and 18, the boat will undergo various testing procedures, including waterproofing. Following successful testing, it is scheduled to be inaugurated before the Pran Pratishtha program scheduled on January 22. Notably, the boat is furnished with exceptional features, including remote viewing capabilities.

Here are key points about the solar boat:

The UPNEDA-developed boat is powered by 3.3 kilowatt rooftop solar panels.

There are a total of 6 solar panels installed on the rooftop of the boat which produce 550 watts of power energy.

This boat, constructed with lightweight materials and utilizing clean energy, is designed for high-speed river operation. It maintains a cruising speed of 6 knots and can reach a top speed of 9 knots.

At present, for the operation of this boat, a meter power plug source is also being arranged in the shore-based jetty.

Additionally, this boat is equipped with remote viewing capability, through which the battery and solar parameters of the boat can be monitored from anywhere through remote viewing.