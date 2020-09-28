The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Civil Services examinations cannot be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The civil services exam is scheduled on October 4, a date fixed after a postponement due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

UPSC tells the Supreme Court that it is impossible to defer Civil Services exams any further.

SC was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services (prelims) exam.

The court today asked the UPSC to file its affidavit by tomorrow.

20 civil services aspirants had approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the civil services examinations.

The aspirants said that the civil services exam, being a recruitment examination, is completely different from an academic examination and in the event of its postponement, there would not be any question of delay or loss of any academic session.

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examinations will be held on October 4 while Mains will be held in January. The main examination has been scheduled for January 8, 2021.

The prelims exams usually held in May-June and the Mains in October followed by an interview in January. But the schedule was shaken due to the attack of coronavirus pandemic.