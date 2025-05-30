Important to be self-reliant in defence for India’s self-respect: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said it is essential for India to be self-reliant for its defence requirements, not only for strengthing the economy but for the nation’s self-respect.

Addressing a huge gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, PM Modi said, “There was a time when India was dependent on other countries for its military needs and defence. We have begun to change those circumstances. India needs to be self-reliant for its defence requirements, not only for the strength of our economy but also equally important for the self-respect of our nation”.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 development projects costing Rs 47,600 crores in Kanpur. He flagged off Kanpur Metro’s new corridor between Chunniganj and Nayaganj.

Modi said the development programme was supposed to take place on 24th April, but due to the Pahalgam terror attack, he had to cancel his Kanpur visit.

”In the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kanpur’s son Shubham Dwivedi also lost his life. We have all felt daughter Aishanya’s pain and anger…the world saw the pain and anger of our daughters in the form of Operation Sindoor”, ” he said.

Modi said, “India has adopted a three-pronged approach in its fight against terrorism. First, India will give a strong and decisive response to any terrorist attack. The timing, manner, and conditions of this response will be determined solely by our armed forces…”

Earlier, PM Modi met the wife and parents of Shubham Dwivedi, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terrorist Attack, and expressed his condolences.

Modi noticed a painting presented by the crowd during a public event and assured the artist that he would send a letter in response.

Modi said, “Near here in Amethi, production of the AK-203 rifle has begun. The BrahMos missile, which kept enemies sleepless during Operation Sindoor, now has a new base in Uttar Pradesh. In the future, Kanpur and UP will lead India as major defense exporters.”

He said new factories will be set up here, large-scale investments will come in, and thousands of youth will get better employment opportunities. Taking UP and Kanpur to new heights of development is the top priority of this double-engine government, he affirmed.

He stated that today, UP is becoming home to the country’s largest defense corridor. ”Kanpur Road, in this corridor, is a major centre for self-reliant India in the defence sector. There was a time when traditional industries were moving away from this region, but now large companies from the defence sector are coming here.”