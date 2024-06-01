I’m Modi’s Hanuman: Chirag Paswan after visiting Ram Temple, Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya

While polling for the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is on Saturday, Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan visited the Ram Temple here to have a darshan of Ram Lalla and pray at Hanumangarhi temple.

Later, the LJP president called himself Hanuman of PM Narendra Modi.

After the darshan and worship, Chirag Paswan told reporters that he felt fortunate enough to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. He had a wish to come to Ayodhya on the day Ram Lalla was consecrated, but could not do so due to some unforeseen reason. Today, his wish has been fulfilled.

“The country is passing through a crucial time but we will achieve the target of crossing the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections very easily,” he asserted.

The LJP chief further said, “The people of the country have full faith in PM Narendra Modi. He has influenced every household through his welfare schemes for the poor.”

Slamming the Opposition on the occasion, he alleged it does not believe in Sanatan.

On the prime minister’s meditation in Kanyakumari, he said it is troubling the Opposition. By undertaking the meditation, Modi has shocked those who were planning to end Sanatan.

Describing himself as Modi’s Hanuman, he said, “We have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Modi. The relationship between me and the prime minister is unbreakable and beautiful, the dignity of which has always been maintained by the prime minister, he added.

Chirag was accompanied by his mother, sister and brother-in-law.

The LJP president is contesting from the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the traditional seat of his father late Ramvilas Paswan.