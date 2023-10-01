‘Illegitimate Taliban govt, lack of host country support’: Afghan Embassy in India closes operations

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Embassy in India closed its operations from October 1 citing “absence of a legitimate government in Kabul” and “lack of support from host country”. In a statement released on Sunday, the Afghan Embassy said that it was sad and disappointed to announce the closure of its operations and listed several factors that affected its functionality in India.

“It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations. This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long¬standing partnership between Afghanistan and India,” the Afghan Embassy said in statement.

The embassy cited lack of support from the host government and absence of a legitimate government in Kabul as factors that affected its functionality. The embassy also said that significant reduction in its personnel and resources was another factor that influenced its decision to cease India operations.

“We acknowledge out shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul,” the statement read.

The Embassy further stated that in accordance with Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), all property and facilities of the Embassy will be transferred to the custodial authority of the host country.

The Afghan Embassy reasserted its commitment to uphold the ideals of democracy, legitimacy, and the well-being of the Afghan people.

“We will continue to fulfil our commitment to represent Afghanistan diligently fulfilling the obligations entrusted to us by the esteemed people of Afghanistan while adhering to the principles of international diplomacy and in compliance with the established laws and regulations,” the statement added.