Illegal Bangladeshi national traced in Delhi’s RK Puram, deportation process initiated

The RK Puram Police in South West Delhi have traced a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the national capital. His deportation process has been initiated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), a senior official said on Sunday.

The individual has been identified as 40-year-old Afazuddin Gazi, alias Gazi, a resident of village Saigura, Munshiganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A special team, tasked with preventing crime and monitoring illegal foreign residents in the RK Puram area, received specific intelligence on March 13 about a suspect roaming in village Mohammadpur during early morning patrolling duty.

Acting on the input, the team swiftly apprehended the suspect, who initially identified himself falsely as a resident of Malda, West Bengal. However, sustained interrogation and verification revealed his true identity.

He later confessed that in 2022, he had illegally entered India via Benapole-Petrapole border with the help of a tout named Rafiq, paying ₹4,000 for the passage.

According to Gazi, Rafiq allegedly cut the barbed wire fencing at night, enabling him and three others to cross the border. They were then transported to nearby bus terminals for onward journeys.

Gazi traveled to Delhi by train from Kolkata and took up various jobs, primarily in Old Delhi. Most recently, he had been working as a ragpicker, roaming across different areas to collect scrap from various markets and colonies.

The Deputy Director of FRRO has restricted his movement under the Foreigners Act, 1948. He has been ordered to be kept at Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh, Delhi, until the completion of his deportation process to Bangladesh.