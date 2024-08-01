IIT Delhi transfers two indigenous healthcare technologies to industry

Two indigenous healthcare technologies developed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)-funded project Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA) were transferred to industry.

The technology named “DNA Aptamer for Prostate Cancer Detection” has been transferred to Dr. Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, India, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Thursday.

The aptamer is developed by Prof. Prashant Mishra and team from IIT Delhi and is capable of binding to the specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer.

The technology, “Photonic Chip based Spectrometric Biosensor ”, for pathogen detection has been transferred to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare Private Limited, Mumbai, India. This new technology has been developed by Prof. Joby Joseph and team from IIT Delhi and will enable quick and accurate detection of the pathogens, thereby aiding in the prevention of infectious diseases.

Technology transfer ceremony took place at an event hosted by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of several distinguished dignitaries such as S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IITD, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Sunita Verma, Senior Director; Group Coordinator (R&D in Electronic and IT), MeitY, FITT Team, Prof Neeraj Khare, the CI of the project and Dr. Sangeeta Semwal, Scientist E, MeitY.

Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi has played an instrumental role in fostering this technology transfer.

S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY congratulated the teams for the successful transfer of these technologies and said, “We envision a future where technology transfer continues to drive innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development. Measures are needed to be taken to ensure the successful adoption, implementation, and commercialisation of the technology.”