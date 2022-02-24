IIM to organise leadership summit

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is all set to organize the 3rd edition of the Leadership Summit from 26th – 27th February, a two-day event welcoming global heavyweights from industry, government, and other walks of life.

Leadership Summit is an important marquee event at the IIM Jammu with a motto for developing leadership and entrepreneurship.

The idea is to bring together visionaries from industry and government who will offer valuable ideas to support the economic growth of the country through industrial transformation by bringing them on a single platform to create a meaningful impact on our future, said IIM spokesman.

The main theme for this year is centered around “Leadership next for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, with the primary focus on self-reliance, self-sustenance, adopted by the Government of India and making India a part of the global economy.

This would be possible by the promotion of efficient, competitive, and robust policies that are vital for creating a self-sufficient nation.

Students from leading B-schools from all over the country are invited for the summit to be held on a virtual platform with exclusive access.

The speakers will enlighten the students by sharing insights on topics, relevant to the professional world, through five different panel discussions, namely, “Gig Economy: unlocking the potential of an independent Indian workforce”; “The Great Reset: Navigating through disruptions at the workplace”; “Envision, Empower and Exceed”; “Forging an emerging leader: disrupting the status quo, Elevation”; “Walking the arduous rope.”

Leadership Summit 3.0 will mark the presence of eminent leaders, like Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the First Woman IPS Officer, Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, J&K; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information, J&K, Rear Admiral Kapil Mohan Dhir, Joint Secretary, Indian Navy, and Defence Staff; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys; Anil Kaul, Managing Director, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd.; Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Mutual Funds; Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO, OYO Rooms; Papiya Banerjee, Co-founder, Unqbe; Ramesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.org; and Deepika Kumari, Professional Archer, Padmashri and Arjuna Award Winner. The summit will also be graced by Dr. Vijay Gambhire, President and Director, The Sirpur Paper Mills Limited and Member, Board of Governors (BoG), IIM Jammu.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu will chair the Summit.