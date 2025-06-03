IICA to establish first regional campus in Northeast

In a landmark step toward inclusive national growth and regional capacity building, the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, formally acquired a five-acre land parcel in New Shillong Township, Meghalaya, for its first-ever regional campus.

This initiative significantly expands IICA’s footprint into the North East, reinforcing its commitment to corporate governance excellence and sustainable development. Advertisement

Advertisement The land-transfer ceremony was presided over by Meghalaya Chief Secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang and Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Applauding the vision, the chief secretary expressed Meghalaya’s commitment to knowledge-led growth and highlighted the IICA campus’s strategic location within the Knowledge City cluster.

The area already houses esteemed institutions like IIM Shillong, National Law University Meghalaya, and NIFT, promising rich academic and professional synergy. He also shared that a new airport will soon be developed in Shillong, which will significantly enhance regional connectivity and make the campus easily accessible to professionals, faculty, and students from across India. This infrastructural development will further reinforce Shillong’s emerging status as a major academic and policy hub in the Northeast.

Mr Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General, IICA, hailed the moment as historic, describing the Shillong campus as “our first baby outside Delhi—a symbol of decentralisation and empowerment.”

He emphasised the role of the new campus in supporting entrepreneurship, capacity building, and good governance in alignment with national priorities such as Ease of Doing Business, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vikshit Bharat @ 2047.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision during the Rising North East initiatives, the DG noted that the PM has consistently championed the region as the “Ashtalakshmi of India”—a region rich in diversity, talent, and potential. Aligning with this vision, he said, “IICA is proud to be part of the transformation of the region from a remote periphery to a dynamic growth engine of New India.”