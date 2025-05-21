iGOT Karmayogi with a crore users reaffirms Modi govt’s commitment to building future-ready civil service: Jitendra Singh

The Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT), a digital learning platform of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building – Mission Karmayogi, boasts of a crore registered civil servants across India, marking a 30-fold growth in over two years, from three lakh users on board till January 2023.

Recounting the meteoric rise of the iGOT, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said it reaffirms the Modi government’s commitment to building a future-ready and citizen-centric civil service in the country.

The Karmayogi platform that serves as the digital backbone of the mission, providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem accessible to civil servants across the country, was launched in 2022.

“The iGOT Karmayogi platform, a digital learning platform operated and managed by Karmayogi Bharat has crossed 1 crore registered civil servants across India, marking a 30-fold growth from 3 lakh users on board till January 2023, in over 2 years,” an official release issued here said.

This rapid scale-up underlines the growing digital adoption in public administration and reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to building a future-ready and citizen-centric civil service.

The achievement of this scale, according to the release, is attributable to active participation of both Central and state/UT civil servants. “Over 60% of the registered users on iGOT Karmayogi platform are from all 36 states/UTs while the remaining are from Central government ministries, departments and organizations,” it said.

This demonstrates pan-India outreach of the platform and growing integration with state-level governance frameworks, the release added.

The top 5 states that have so far relatively higher numbers of registered civil servants on the platform are Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

So far, over 3.1 crore learning certificates have been issued to civil servants based on course completion which aggregates to more than 3.8 crore learning hours.

Currently, iGOT Karmayogi platform offers over 2,400 courses in 16 languages contributed by more than 200 course providers including Central and State Government Ministries and Departments, Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs), Civil Society Organisations, philanthropic bodies, premier Indian academic institutions, and private industry experts.

All the courses are aligned with the indigenously developed Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM) – rooted in Indic wisdom and the tenets of Mission Karmayogi, it added.

“With more than 1 crore registered civil servants, the focus areas for iGOT Karmayogi platform in the near future include increasing the number of courses in regional languages, improving course quality, partnering with more content providers, improving the user experience using AI and other technologies, the official release said.