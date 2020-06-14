The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla was sealed and 73 medicos including doctors, nurses and staff were on Sunday quarantined after the accidental death of 19-year-old youth who later tested positive for COVID-19.

IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj told the media that the youth who had come from Delhi in a truck to deliver some goods, had sustained injuries on Saturday afternoon after a heavy kiosk fell on him and he was brought to hospital for treatment.

The youth had arrived in a truck at Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) at about 3 pm with office furniture and other heavy goods and he was unloading goods when a heavy kiosk, meant for security personnel, fell on him.

He had suffered serious injuries in chest, stomach and legs and he was operated upon in IGMC. He succumbed to the injuries during and as he had come from Delhi and he was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive for the deadly disease though he was asymptomatic.

Dr Janak Raj said four departments, Orthopaedics, Surgery, Anaesthesia and Medicine of IGMC were involved in his treatment and 73 staff members of these departments had been placed under quarantine.

In another case, four members of a family who had returned to Sanjauli in Shimla from Delhi, were tested positive for the disease and the news had created scare as one member of the family was found to be rooming in the locality during the quarantine period.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the number of COVID-19 cases had reached 514 in Himachal with 187 active cases while 309 patients had been cured of disease.