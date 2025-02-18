‘If voted to power, RJD will introduce domicile policy in Bihar’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) believes that the people of Bihar should have the first right on government jobs in the state. The party is exploring various legal options to develop a foolproof domicile policy that offers reservation to people of Bihar in government jobs, said RJD’s National Chief Spokesperson Prof Manoj Kumar Jha here on Tuesday.

Speaking about the party’s blueprint for the development of the state, the RJD leader said that employment and health issues are the most important factors that prepare the ground for a state’s overall development and the party will leave no stone unturned to ensure it once it comes to power.

He said, “Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been discussing various aspects of a domicile policy with legal experts so that it cannot be challenged once implemented by the Mahagathbandhan government after the assembly elections.”

A major section of unemployed youth in Bihar are annoyed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who removed the domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in government-run schools in Bihar on the pretext of procuring talented teachers from across the country to improve the standard of school education in Bihar.

As assembly elections are approaching, the demand for a domicile policy has gained momentum. Last year, a youth parliament was organised in Patna, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor raised the demand for a domicile policy in Bihar. He advocated for ensuring that Biharis should have the first right over jobs in the state.

Manoj Jha also announced that the party is exploring ways to help job aspirants in the state so that they do not have to spend big amounts while applying for jobs.

“Our political struggle in Bihar is not with any party, nor with any person. Our struggle is with unemployment, inflation, migration, and poverty in Bihar. If you remember the Bihar assembly elections of 2020, efforts were made for religious polarisation, but the people of Bihar approved our quest for jobs and the best healthcare system,” said Jha.