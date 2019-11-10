Questioning the decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya land dispute, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, “If Babri Masjid was illegal, then why Advani is being tried for its demolition and if it was legal then why Advani is getting the land”.

Owaisi was addressing a public meeting on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad when he raised the question on the Supreme Court’s judgement. He reiterated that the Supreme Court is Supreme but not infallible.

“If a person demolishes your house and if you go to an arbitrator and he gives your house to the person who demolished it and tells you that you will be given an alternate land at some other place, how’d you feel,” he asked.

He slammed those who criticised him for not accepting the apex court’s decision, saying that he has a democratic right to oppose the decision. He further alleged that the Muslims were insulted by offering them the five acres of alternated land.

“Babri Masjid is our legal right. We were not fighting for the land. We don’t want anything in charity. Don’t treat us like beggars. We are respected citizens of this country,” he said.

The AIMIM chief further thanked the lawyers who represented the Muslim side in the Supreme Court. He thanked Rajeev Dhawan for taking the strong stand in the case and argued in the court for the Muslim side even at the age of 80. “We have no words to thank Rajiv Dhawan Sahab. The fact that he took the case and fought in these testing times itself is a big thing,” he said.

He referred the Babri Masjid case as a very important case because it will decide the faith of other mosques that are in the list of BJP and Sangh pariwar. “These organisations are saying they don’t have any list. If this is true, then why are they not withdrawing cases for Kashi and Mathura mosques,” Minister said.

Owaisi said that all secular parties deceived Muslims. He further slammed the Congress for its reaction to the Supreme Court verdict. He said that it was Congress under whose rule, the idols were kept in the mosque, locks were opened and the mosque was demolished.

He also said that Kapil Sibal had also made his contribution in the case, but the Congress party stopped him from doing so.

While slamming other political parties, Owaisi questioned the silence of the so-called secular parties like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Nationalist Congress Party.

Later he asked the Muslims not to lose heart over the apex court’s decision and said that it is their country and they are its first class citizens. He asked them to offer Namaz regularly and take part in politics actively and also support his party.