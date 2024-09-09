IEPFA organises half marathon ‘Niveshak Mashal’ to promote financial literacy

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) organised the annual half marathon “Niveshak Mashal” to promote financial literacy and investor awareness at the PPES Campus in Anupshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The event was organised in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and Pardada Pardadi Educational Society (PPES).

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from over 4,500 individuals, including students from more than 45 schools and local community members, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

The event, flagged off by IEPFA CEO Anita Shah Akella and Joint Secretary, MCA, featured multiple race categories of Half Marathon, 10 km, and 5 km — creating an inclusive platform for people from all walks of life to unite in spreading the message of financial education.

This initiative highlights IEPFA’s ongoing commitment to reaching diverse communities and promoting financial literacy through innovative methods, fostering a culture of informed financial decision-making across India, the ministry said.

In conjunction with the marathon, IEPFA also hosted an Investor Education and Protection Conference on ‘Role of Financial Education in Promoting Investor Awareness and Protection’ at the Pardada Pardadi Education Society Campus.

The information dissemination during the conference focused on the importance of financial education in rural and semi-urban areas, challenges in reaching underserved populations, and strategies to bolster financial literacy across the nation.

The conference underscored the crucial role that financial literacy plays in building a more informed and secure investor base, ultimately contributing to investor protection and economic empowerment.

These initiatives, organised as part of the 8th Foundation Day celebrations of IEPFA, exemplify the IEPFA’s unwavering commitment to spreading financial literacy and ensuring investor awareness at every level of society.