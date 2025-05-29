IDY 2025 to be a ‘Whole-of-Nation’ movement, says Ministry of Ayush

What began as a government-led initiative to promote yoga worldwide has now evolved into a nationwide movement. The Ministry of Ayush described the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 as a “Whole-of-Nation” effort, marking a shift from its earlier “Whole-of-Government” approach.

The announcement came during an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) meeting held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, where officials outlined a renewed strategy to take yoga to the global stage and deepen its roots in community-driven wellness campaigns across India.

Advertisement

The Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, called the International Day of Yoga “a movement that unites ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health,” applauding the scale of public involvement in the run-up to the 2025 celebrations.

Advertisement

He credited the country’s Yoga Gurus for developing daily routines that engaged communities for 100 days leading up to the event, drawing participation from people across age groups. More than 250 yoga-related events have been held in India and abroad so far, he noted, urging stakeholders to intensify efforts as the final phase of preparations begins.

Jadhav also highlighted growing international support, with countries like Japan, Thailand, and Sri Lanka joining India in promoting yoga for better physical and mental well-being. “Since March 13, a series of 76 daily countdown events have been conducted, reflecting enthusiastic global participation in the lead-up to IDY 2025,” he said.

Ministry officials said the Ministries of Tourism and Culture will host International Day of Yoga events at 150 iconic tourist sites across the country. A key initiative this year, Yoga Sangam, aims to hold one lakh yoga sessions simultaneously on June 21. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry hopes to surpass last year’s reported participation of 24 crore people.

Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, stated, “International Day of Yoga is not just an event—it is a celebration of India’s timeless gift to the world. As we mark the 11th edition this year, our focus is on deeper engagement, wider outreach, and lasting impact. Through the Whole-of-Government approach, we are working to make IDY 2025 truly inclusive and transformative.”