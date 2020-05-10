Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the top health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the virus strain isolated at the ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, a statement said.

The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to BBIL, it added.

“Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. The ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine,” the health research body said in the statement.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday revised its guidelines for mild COVID-19 cases with no Reverse transcription PCR tests, conducted to detect the presence of pathogens in the body, for coronavirus patients showing mild symptoms before they are discharged. The revised guidelines come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has increased the burden on hospitals.