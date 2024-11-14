ICMR left indelible mark on India’s healthcare landscape: Nadda

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has left an indelible mark on the country’s healthcare landscape.

Addressing the Department of Health Research-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit through a video message, he said, “Today, we celebrate over a century of ICMR’s unwavering commitment to advancing health research and improving the lives of millions. The ICMR has been at the forefront of biomedical research, playing a pivotal role in addressing some of the most critical health challenges.”

Nadda said from combating infectious diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and COVID-19, to advancing solutions for non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and nutritional disorders, the ICMR has left an indelible mark on the country’s healthcare landscape.

“Together, let us forge ahead in our mission to build a healthier and stronger India,” the Health Minister said.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, who attended the event in the city, stated that the ICMR has long been a pioneer in advancing scientific research and innovation in India, with a decorated history of contributions to the country’s biomedical and scientific fields.

“As we work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, DHR-ICMR’s leadership in research and innovation, through its extramural and intramural programs, continues to drive transformative progress in healthcare. India’s scientific landscape is undergoing a tectonic shift, and today is a fitting moment to recognise the invaluable contributions of our researchers in building a healthier, more prosperous, and self-reliant India,” he said.

The event witnessed the launch of several significant initiatives designed to bolster ICMR’s contributions to healthcare innovation. Notable among them was the Research Infrastructure Sharing Ecosystem (I-RISE) Policy which is a collaborative platform for expanding access to ICMR’s extensive laboratory and research network to foster healthcare innovation.