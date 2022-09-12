ICC hosted Business Conference to build Collaborations with Central Vietnam

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) jointly with Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of External Affairs in Vietnam hosted a Business Conference on the occasion of the visit of a delegation from Khanh Hoa province of Central Vietnam to India. The Conference was held from 10.00am to 1.00pm at Shangri-La Eros, Janpath, New Delhi

It was aimed at fostering participation of and dialogue between various stakeholders including governments to look out for business opportunities between the two nations.

The event was marked by the presence of H.E. Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Vice Chairman, Khanh Hoa People’s Committee, Mr Vishwas Vidu Sapkal, Joint Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Mr C Rajsekhar (OSD States), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, H.E. Dr.Do Thanh Hai, Minister Counselor- Deputy Chief Of Mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Vietnam, Mr. Dheeraj Puri, Chairman, Northern Region Committee, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mr. Debmalya Banerjee, Regional Director of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mr. Nichollas Hides, CEO and Founder- Blue Gum Capital, Mr. Rajat Chatterjee, Director Indusind Bank and Mr. Le DucTien, Chairman, KhanhHoa Sanest Soft Drink Joint Stock Company.

H.E. Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman, Khanh Hoa People’s Committee said, “It is an exciting Idea to be able to collaborate with India in various commercial transactions. We look forward to understanding and exploring Indian counterparts to augment and propel FDI in Vietnam.”

Mr. Rajat Chatterjee, Director IndusInd Bank enlightened the present audiences about ‘Strengthening India-Vietnam Bilateral Economies…through our banking networks”

Remarkable progress is expected in the tourism and medical tourism sectors with 4 hour direct flights from Delhi/ Kolkata to major cities in Vietnam. Moreover, the exchange of traditional medicines between India and Vietnam will be an area for quantum growth. The event was followed by a Business Networking and an exhibition of medicinal products from Vietnam.