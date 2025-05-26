ICAR-NRCY organise awareness session for Ladakh’s Yak breeders

An awareness programme on the scientific management of yaks was successfully conducted by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry, Leh, on Monday at the Yak Breeding Farm, in Ladakh’s Nubra.

About 125 yak breeders participated in the programme, which began with an introduction to its objectives by Dr Motup Angmo, Block Veterinary Officer, Nubra. Dr Stanzin Rabgais, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, highlighted information on yak rearing and various activities and programs dedicated to boosting livestock.

Dr Mokhtar Hussain, Senior Scientist at ICAR-NRCY, explained technologies for management, scientific feeding, and health care of yaks. Dr Vijay Paul, Principal Scientist at ICAR-NRCY, explained and motivated the farmers to consider product processing, value addition, and linking these with eco-tourism.

Beneficiaries were distributed with logistical support in the form of concentrated feed, gumboots, solar lights, tarpaulin, mineral mixture, and basic veterinary medicine.

