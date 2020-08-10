Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) leader, Shah Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and joined politics last year, has resigned from the post of party president, the party said on Monday.

On Sunday, Shah Faesal had edited his personal details on Twitter, removing the reference to his political affiliations.

The JKPM’s executive committee held an online meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing political developments in the state, the party said in a statement.

“In the meeting, request of Dr Shah Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. Dr Shah Faesal had informed state executive members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” the JKPM said.

“Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses,” the party said.

Faesal had resigned from the government service in January 2019 and had floated his own political party two months later.