IAS continues to attract finest minds: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday launched the electronic Civil List, 2025 in the form of an e-book, saying the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) continues to attract some of the finest minds in the country and plays a vital role in strengthening India’s federal governance.

The e-book is a compendium of serving IAS officers across the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the Civil List as an important tool for transparency, offering a structured view of the country’s administrative leadership.

He proposed AI-based options for the e-Civil List. This enhancement, he noted, could allow domain-specific searches to help identify suitable officers for mission mode and other targeted government projects, while ensuring that access to such features remains appropriately restricted. The minister also stressed the importance of regularly updating the digital list to maintain its relevance and utility.

The e-book, published by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), contains comprehensive details of IAS officers—including their name, batch, cadre, present posting, pay level, educational qualifications, and retirement dates—as updated on January 1, 2025.

It also provides cadre-wise strength, the number of officers retiring over the next five years, and appointment data from 1969 onwards. For the first time, officers’ photographs have been included in the digital document.

Designed as a searchable PDF with embedded hyperlinks, the e-book offers a user-friendly interface that enables instant access to information. “The Civil List is an important resource not just for administrators and decision-makers but also for the general public,” Dr Jitendra Singh said, adding that the move reflects the Centre’s larger push for digital governance.

He described the initiative as part of the Government of India’s Digital India mission, aimed at modernising systems and improving citizen-centric services. By discontinuing the printing of hard copies, the department is also saving on government expenditure and contributing to eco-friendly governance practices. He congratulated the Secretary and the entire DoPT team for their successful effort in bringing out this digital initiative.

The DoPT, as the cadre-controlling authority of IAS officers, compiles the Civil List annually using inputs from central records and state cadres. The 2025 edition reflects a total authorised cadre strength of 6,877 officers, with 5,577 officers in active service across 25 state cadres.