An IAF’s MIG plane on routine exercise crashed in mid-air at Baytu

village in Barmer district tonight today.

The MIG crashed after 9 pm.

Nearby villagers and a Baytu police Thana cops also rushed to the spot, the Superintendent of Police Barmer Deepak Bhargawa told SNS when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Defense PRO in his WA message said the MIG has crashed a detailed report is being sought from IAF Hq in Delhi.