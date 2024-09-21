IAF set to dazzle Chennai to mark its 92nd anniversary

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to host an immaculate air show in the skies over Tamil Nadu, on 6 October as part of its 92nd anniversary celebrations.

This year’s event is based on theme “Bhartiya Vayu Sena – Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), highlighting the lAF’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s airspace.

The people of Chennai will witness a thrilling spectacle on the day, with 72 aircraft from the lAF displaying mesmerising aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying. The event will take place at the iconic Marina Beach. The last such spectacle was carried out over Sangam area in Prayagraj on October 8 last, which drew lakhs of spectators. Similar response is anticipated this time.

The air show will feature performances by the lAF’s elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for their skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, famed for their close formation aerobatics, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, known for their stunning aerial choreography.

In addition to these acclaimed teams, it will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including the indigenously manufactured state of the art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard.

The grand display at Marina Beach will be open to all. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for the audience, showcasing not only India’s military aviation excellence, but also the strength and capabilities of lAF, and its role in protecting the nation’s skies, the Ministry of Defence said.