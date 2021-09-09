IAF gets MRSAM to meet threat to ground assets

In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the first deliverable Firing Unit (FU) of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) System was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) today.

The MRSAM (IAF) is an advanced network centric combat Air Defence System developed jointly by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in collaboration with the Indian industry comprising private and public sectors including MSMEs.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy handed over the first deliverable Firing Unit to Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. During the event, DRDO and IAI officials demonstrated the capabilities of the MRSAM system, as part of On-Site Acceptance Test (OSAT).

In his address, the defence minister lauded the joint efforts of DRDO, IAI, various inspection agencies, public and private industry partners in developing, what he termed, one of the best state-of-the-art missile systems in the world. “With the handing over of the MRSAM system to IAF, we have taken a giant leap towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will prove to be a game changer in the air-defence-system,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen the security infrastructure of the country to deal with any challenges arising out of the rapidly changing global strategic scenario.

The minister said that modernisation of the Armed Forces and building a self-reliant defence industry were being accorded top priority. Stressing the need for a strong military, he said the government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the security and overall development of the country.

Singh described the development of the MRSAM system as a shining example of the close partnership between India and Israel, adding that handing over of the system to IAF has taken this decades-old friendship to greater heights.

The MRSAM system provides point and area air defence for ground assets against a wide range of threats including fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, guided and unguided munitions, subsonic & supersonic cruise missiles etc. It is capable of engaging multiple targets at ranges up to 70 kms in severe saturation scenarios. The missile is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system for achieving high manoeuvrability during the terminal phase.