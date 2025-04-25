IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang laid to rest with full ceremonial honours; Arunachal CM announces a government job and Rs 50 lakh for the next of kin

Corporal Tage Hailyang, an Indian Air Force personnel, who was among the 26 people killed in a dastardly terror attack carried out at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, was laid to rest at his native village near Ziro with full ceremonial honours on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Hailyang was on a holiday with his wife when he was shot dead by the terrorists. Hailing from Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro, Hailyang was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar.

The mortal remains of the deceased were brought back to his native village near Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Thursday. According to reports, among those who paid tributes to the fallen soldier were local MLA Er Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, Superintendent of Police, and members of various community-based organisations.

Describing Hailyang as a “brave son of Arunachal” whose life was cut short in a “senseless act of terror,” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “This is not just a personal loss to the family but a collective loss to the entire nation. Corporal Hailyang served India with valour, and his dedication will never be forgotten.”

The Chief Minister announced a government job for the next of kin, financial aid of Rs 50 lakh, and the construction of a memorial in his honour in Ziro.