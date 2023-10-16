IAF Considers Air Show in Arunachal Pradesh: Air Marshal SP Dharkar

Air Marshal SP Dharkar has revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is considering the possibility of conducting an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, marking the first-ever such display of the force’s air power in this strategically significant state along the border with China.

Speaking as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dharkar acknowledged the challenges posed by the hilly terrain in Arunachal Pradesh. However, he expressed his enthusiasm for the idea of hosting an air show in this unique environment, describing it as an “interesting proposition” for the IAF to showcase its capabilities to the general public.

In response to inquiries about the IAF’s plans to hold an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, Air Marshal Dharkar confirmed that the proposal was under consideration and hinted at the likelihood of such an event taking place in the near future. While no specific details were provided, the prospect of an air show in the state clearly holds promise.

More about the air show in Arunachal Pradesh:

The concept of an air show in Arunachal Pradesh is not only intriguing but also underscores the IAF’s commitment to engaging with the public and displaying its prowess. Such events not only offer a glimpse into the capabilities of the Indian Air Force but also serve as an opportunity for citizens to witness the impressive display of various aircraft, including choppers and fighter jets.

The IAF recently organized an air display at Borjhar station on October 15, featuring a diverse range of aircraft, including Sukhoi-30 and Rafale fighter aircraft. These displays not only showcase the IAF’s technological advancements but also highlight its readiness and capabilities in the face of regional challenges.

The consideration of holding an air show in Arunachal Pradesh demonstrates the IAF’s interest in expanding its public outreach and involving the people in its activities. The unique terrain of Arunachal Pradesh may present logistical challenges, but it also offers an exceptional backdrop for a one-of-a-kind air show that could capture the imagination of all who witness it.

While specific details regarding the potential air show are yet to be disclosed, Air Marshal SP Dharkar’s positive outlook and acknowledgment of the idea’s appeal suggest that the Indian Air Force is seriously contemplating this exciting venture.