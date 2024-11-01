I will strengthen partnership with India and my good friend Modi: Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that he would protect ‘Hindu Americans’ against the anti-religion agenda of the radical Left and strengthen his country’s partnership with India and ‘my good friend’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post on ‘X’ on the occasion of Diwali, he said his rival in the election and Vice-President Kamala Harris Kamala Harris would destroy small businesses of Hindu Americans with more regulations and higher taxes. “By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history. We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again,” the former president said and wished ‘Happy Diwali’ to All. “I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!”

Mr Trump also strongly condemned the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which, he said, remains in a total state of chaos. “It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and (President) Joe (Biden) have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!” the former president said.

President Joe Biden, in his message on the occasion, said, “This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible.”

In her Diwali message, Vice-President Harris said, “Tonight, we join more than 1 billion people across America and around the world lighting diyas and celebrating the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!”

Ms Harris is the Democratic Party’s nominee for president in the election. She is the first woman, the first African American, and the first Asian American to be vice-president, due to her Afro-Jamaican and Indian American descent.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on ‘X’, “Diwali is more than just a festival; it’s a powerful reminder of the values we all cherish: patience, togetherness, kindness, and unity. To all who celebrate, all over the world, and with us here in the U.S., I wish you a Diwali filled with joy, peace, and prosperity.”