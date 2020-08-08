Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, on Saturday after his reports for COVID-19 came negative this time. Junior Bachchan along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya got infected with the virus last month. The actor on Saturday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

While 44-year-old actor and Amitabh were admitted on July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted a few days later. The mother-daughter duo were discharged on July 27 while Amitabh returned home on August 2.

Abhishek took to Twitter and shared the news on social media. He said, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this.”

Further, thanking the staff at the hospital and for the prayers of his fans, the actor wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

Amitabh Bachchan also took to Twitter shared the good news. He said, “Abhishek tests negative for COVID. Discharged from hospital… on his way home. God is great. Thank you EF and well wishers for your prayers.”

T 3620 – Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..

GOD IS GREAT .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

While replying to Abhishek on Twitter he welcomed Jr Bachchan and said, “Welcome home Bhaiyu.”

Meanwhile, throughout his hospitalisation, Abhishek had been occasionally sharing pictures and videos of the view from his hospital room on Instagram and kept his fans and well-wishers updated about the family’s health through his Twitter posts.