I-T raids at business premises of Senthil Balaji’s close associate

A special team of the Income Tax (I-T)department was conducting raids at the premises of the arrested Tamil Nadu minister, Senthil Balaji’s friend, Mani’s business premises ‘Kongu Mess’ at Karur, said sources on Tuesday.

The I-T team, however, did not give any detail about the raid.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to a job-for-cash scam when he was a minister in the previous AIADMK government.

Advertisement

Balaji was arrested from his residence on June 14, 2023. However, the minister complained of chest pain and was admitted to a government hospital. The doctors after examining him diagnosed that he was suffering from heart ailment and later shifted him to Kauveri hospital for angiogram.

Doctors diagnosed that he was suffering from three blocks in the coronary artery and later conducted an angioplasty. In the meantime Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had ‘dismissed’ Balaji from the council of ministers and later the decision was kept in abeyance after Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged it.