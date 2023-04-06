I pity Kamal Nath,” says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday lashed out at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath over his “needs good workers, not MLAs” statement.

CM Chouhan told reporters, “I pity Kamal Nath. Sometimes I feel that age is now dominating him. Nath says that he does not need an MLA.” “What is an MLA? The status of an elected public representative in democracy has been explained in the Constitution and the Congress also knows that the Chief Minister is elected by the MLA,” he added.

Perhaps earlier also he used to say that he did not need MLAs, so a few people (Congress MLA) came out of the party. Now again he is saying the same that go wherever they (MLAs) want to go, the CM said.

Notably, 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, owing allegiance to BJP leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in March 2020.

The chief minister further said, “He (Nath) asks to call himself the future Chief Minister, the inevitable CM and says that he does not need MLAs. Now God will take care of Congress whose leader is saying that he does not need MLAs. It is also Nath’s ego.”

“Don’t know what Nath says, yesterday he perhaps said that he is neither a mama (maternal uncle) nor a tea seller. Nath cannot be a mama, it is the one who has respect for sisters and daughters in his heart. You (Nath) cannot be a farmer because you have never fulfilled the promises made to the farmers, you have turned away from the promise of loan waive,” the CM said.

He added, “A tea seller can only be a poor person. The one who is born with a golden spoon in his mouth, does corporate politics and loots the state as soon as get a chance. How can he be a tea seller?”

Right now, Congress is continuously holding meetings to make false promises. Nath visits less among the people, but he does a lot of meetings in the room,” CM Chouhan further said.

He added that once again a bundle of lies was being prepared. They (Congress) didn’t fulfil their previous promises. But the public knows the lies of the Congress, that’s why they neither trust Kamal Nath nor the Congress, the Chief Minister said.