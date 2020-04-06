An Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Manju Tiwari has been seen in a video circulated over Twitter doing celebratory firing last night at 9 pm to mark PM Modi’s call to counter coronavirus blues.

Manju Tiwari is the district president of the party’s women wing in Balrampur district.

Superintendent of Police, Dev Ranjan Verma, has directed the kotwali nagar police to register a case in the matter and initiate action.

Later, an FIR was registered against the woman BJP leader in connection with the case.

“I saw the entire city illuminating with candles & earthen lamps. I felt like it was Diwali & fired in the air out of jubilation. I accept my mistake and apologise for it,” the woman leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here's how BJP Balrampur UP Mahila Morcha District President lit candles and killed corona yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zILFKdcVfG — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) April 6, 2020

In response to the Prime Minister’s call, millions came out at their balcony and lit diyas to mark their participation in the battle against the deadly virus.

But the BJP leader took a different approach to his call by firing in the air.

The BJP spokesperson on the incident said they will first verify the video and then only comment anything on it.

Last night, almost every section of society including film stars, politicians, businessmen and common people participated in the PM Modi’s call.

Today, while addressing the nation on the occasion of 40th anniversary of the BJP, PM congratulated the countrymen for coming together in battling the COVID-19, he said India’s efforts have set an example before the world in tackling the pandemic.

“India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground,” he said.