Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Thursday appealed to different political parties to keep the academic institutions away from their politics. He also asserted that students are a priority of the government.

“With folded hands, I appeal to political parties to keep academic institutions away from their politics,” Pokhriyal told PTI on the sidelines of a two-day conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies being held Dehradun.

Describing students as assets of the Minister also said that the academic institutions are important in any country as they build the future of a nation. ” They are our priority and the Narendra Modi government is working day and night for their better future,” he said.

Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, following the massive protests in the country against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Near Jamia campus on Sunday, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles during the clash. Around 60 people including police, students and firefighters were injured.

On the same day, AMU students also protested against the Act and clashed with the police at a campus gate. After the incident, the varsity administration announced the closure of the institution till January 5.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appealed people to maintain peace, unity, and brotherhood.