‘I AM BEING DETAINED’: Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘Delhi Chalo Climate March’ stopped at Delhi border

Renowned engineer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk claimed on Monday that he, along with 150 “padyatris” (foot marchers), has been detained by police at the Delhi border. Wangchuk had been leading a peaceful march to highlight climate concerns and raise other demands on behalf of people of Ladakh.

In a late-night social media post, Mr Wangchuk, who started his “Chalo Delhi Climate March” from Leh on September 1, said, “I AM BEING DETAINED… along with 150 padyatris at Delhi border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men and women in their 80s, and a few dozen Army veterans.”

He further voiced his concern about the uncertain situation they were facing: “Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi… In the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy… Hai Ram!”

I AM BEING DETAINED…

along with 150 padyatris

at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s some say 1,000.

Many elderly men & women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans…

Our fate is unknown.

We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi… in the largest democracy… pic.twitter.com/iPZOJE5uuM — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

The “Delhi Chalo Climate March” was organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been pushing for several key demands, including statehood for Ladakh, the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, an early recruitment process along with the establishment of a Public Service Commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts.

Wangchuk and the protesters came to Delhi in hopes of urging the central government to resume talks with Ladakh’s representatives regarding their four-point agenda. The talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives had abruptly ended in March this year, without any resolution.

Earlier this year, Wangchuk had also staged a 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh to support these demands.