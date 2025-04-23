‘I Am a Safety Hero’: Punjab’s bold move to protect farmers on roads

Reinforcing its commitment to proactive policing and community safety as per the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Police, in collaboration with Yara India, launched a special road safety awareness campaign ‘I Am a Safety Hero’ at the Punjab Police Headquarters here on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched by the Traffic and Road Safety Wing of Punjab Police under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic and Road Safety AS Rai, while formally launching the campaign, said this initiative aims to address the growing number of road accidents involving agricultural vehicles, particularly tractor-trolleys, through education, awareness, and collective responsibility.

During the launch, reflective safety stickers for tractor-trolleys were unveiled, along with specially designed Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material to support year-round awareness campaigns. Managing Director of Yara South Asia Sanjiv Kanwar and Director, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) Dr Navdeep Asija were also present on the occasion.

The ADGP said that these materials will be distributed among the Traffic and Road Safety Education Cells across all districts and Commissionerates of Punjab Police, reaching thousands of students and community members through structured programming.

He said to kick start this special campaign, a three-day Model Farmers’ Awareness Camp will begin at Asia’s largest grain market—Khanna Mandi— from Thursday onwards under which an air-cooled awareness booth will be set up at the Khanna Market Committee Office, featuring classroom-style seating in which at least 10 focused awareness sessions will be conducted, alongside street plays, safety gear distribution, and live demonstrations for farmers, mandi workers, and transporters.

The camp will be inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Jyoti Yadav, he added.

Citing road safety remains a top priority for the Punjab Police, ADGP AS Rai said that this campaign reflects our commitment to preventive education and community engagement, ensuring lasting behavioural change and safer roads for our farmers.

“Such, initiatives demonstrate the power of collaboration between law enforcement, industry, and the community. We firmly believe that collective action will yield better and lasting results. This campaign aligns with our broader vision of building a safer Punjab through preventive education, stakeholder engagement, and behavioural change,” he said.

According to official data, between 2017 and 2022, Punjab recorded 2,048 road accidents involving tractor-trolleys, resulting in 1,569 fatalities, the majority of them being farmers. These incidents account for nearly 5–6 per cent of all road accident deaths in the state, making rural road safety an urgent concern.

MD Sanjiv Kanwar reiterated the company’s commitment to farmer well-being and said that through ‘I Am a Safety Hero’, we are bringing life-saving knowledge directly to those who need it most.

“Our partnership with Punjab Police ensures this message reaches every corner of the community, helping prevent avoidable tragedies and promoting long-term behavioural change,” he added.

Dr Navdeep Asija said that Khanna is just the beginning. “We aim to replicate this model across rural Punjab, fostering local participation and innovation in road safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sticker campaign and awareness activities will continue across Punjab up to the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28.

Thereafter, a statewide road safety awareness drive will be undertaken by the Traffic and Road Safety Education Cells under the Traffic and Road Safety Wing of Punjab Police, covering schools, mandis, and vulnerable rural routes.