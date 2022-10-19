Hyderabad school’s principal booked, driver held for abusing of toddler

Driver of a school principal was arrested for sexually assaulting a four-year-old kindergarten student at a private school in Banjara Hills. After a prolonged agitation by the parents and guardians since last night the principal of the private school in Bajara Hills was also booked under POSCO.

The sexual abuse had been going on for almost two months and the matter came to light only after the parents of the child found changes in the child’s behaviour.

The accused Rajani Kumar often took care of the classrooms and played the digital content. The abuse of the child also took place in the digital classroom when no one was around.

The enraged parents had beaten up the accused and also verbally abused the principal.

The police sent the child to Bharosa Centre while the parents and guardians sat in protest complaining that no action was taken against the principal. Later the police said a case was registered against the accused driver under POSCO.

“He was immediately arrested, produced before court and sent to jail. A case has been registered against the Principal under POSCO act,” claimed the Hyderabad Police.