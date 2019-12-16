The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on December 18 (Wednesday) a petition on the Telangana police’s ‘encounter’ against the four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will also examine what is being monitored by Telangana High Court.

The petition filed by two lawyers on Saturday have sought registration of FIR against policemen and an independent probe into the matter.

The four accused in the case were killed in an ‘encounter’ on December 6.

Petitioners GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav sought directions for the registration of an FIR and then an investigation by the CBI, SIT, CID or team of police officers from other state to conduct the probe into the encounter.

The petition urged the apex court that the independent investigation agency must be directed in accordance with the guidelines laid down in connection with investigation (the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra) in fake encounter killing.

The petition alleged that it was a stage-managed encounter to shield the alleged lapses committed by police, which led to the commission of the gruesome offense of rape and murder.

The Supreme Court also stayed proceedings initiated by Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission into Hyderabad encounter killing. The top court said that no other court should entertain any plea pertaining to the case.

Earlier, on December 6, in a shocking development in Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case, all four accused were killed when they were trying to escape during investigations at the same spot where the woman’s body was found, the police said this morning.

The young woman’s rape and murder on November 27 had triggered protests across the nation after her body which was burnt, was found last week near Hyderabad.

The four men, Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) had been taken to the scene of the crime at 3 am for a reconstruction as part of investigations, the police said.