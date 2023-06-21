‘Hurt’ by CM’s comments, Punjab Governor not to use govt chopper

A day after Bhagwant Mann questioned the conduct of the Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the Assembly, the latter, on Wednesday, censured the language used by the Punjab chief minister against him and announced that he won’t use the state government’s helicopter.

Addressing a press conference, the governor said the chief minister mocked him in the Assembly saying the governor writes so many love letters to him (Mann).

“Are these the words of a CM? The governor has the right to seek information from the CM regarding the affairs of the state. I have not asked for his personal details. He has to reply to all my letters as per the Constitution and Supreme Court,” Purohit said.

The governor further said that he was accused by the CM of using the state government helicopter during his tours to the border area. “It’s my official duty and right to visit border areas. Besides my staff, state government officials, including the chief secretary and the DGP, have accompanied me in the helicopter not once but at least four times. Now, the CM is saying I used his helicopter but saying things against him. Is it a thing to say? Now, I declare, as long as I am in Punjab, I will not use Punjab government helicopters ever. I will travel in my official car and manage. I have hardly used the helicopter for three to four times during the border visits. I never take a helicopter for places nearer (to the state capital Chandigarh). From now I will not take your helicopter, Chief Minister ji, you be happy,” Purohit added.

He said Mann used derogatory language against him in the Assembly. “He (Mann) is protected in the Assembly. But if he uses this language outside the House, then I will take action as per the Constitution,” Purohit said.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, the CM had called the governor a “velha baitha” (someone who had nothing productive to do) who kept sending him love letters.

Referring to the Governor’s visits to different districts in the state, Mann said, “Why doesn’t he (the governor) take a ticket from his party and contest elections?” Mann asked, adding, “He keeps moving around Punjab and often goes to Fazilka and Ferozepur.”

Mann had said contrary to securing the interests of the state, the Punjab Governor is often seen on the other side. “The Raj Bhawan is the head office of the BJP in states. If these persons do not take a panga (challenge) with the chief minister for a few days, they get a call from the Centre,” he had said.

Amid the tussle between the governor and the chief minister over various issues, the state Assembly on Tuesday passed the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 that vests the powers of chancellors of state universities with the CM.