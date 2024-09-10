Hunt on for culprits behind attempt to derail Kalindi Express near Kanpur

Several teams of the NIA and the IB, along with Uttar Pradesh ATS, are in search of evidence to arrest the anti-national elements who tried to blow up the Kalandi Express train by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks on Sunday night.

Though several inputs have been gathered, over 18 people, including two history sheeters, have been detained, and several others were interrogated, the Central and state security agencies were yet to zero in on the real culprits.

The agencies are suspecting it to be the handiwork of a Khorasan module of ISIS that indulged in such activities in the past.

An FIR in the case was registered against unknown persons in Shivrajpur police station based on a complaint of the Bareilly Division of Railways Engineer.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that the investigation into the case revealed that the miscreants, who hatched the conspiracy to overturn the Kalindi Express near Kanpur, reached the railway track with a cylinder from the highway side and escaped through maize fields on the other side of the track after the incident.

The police’s speculation is based on the fact that the sniffer dog went to the highway about 150 meters away from the railway tracks. At the other side of the incident site, he went through the bushes and reached the maize field, where some footprints had also been found.

On the other hand, a search has been launched for the people who have come to the villages around the spot from outside in recent days to get to the bottom of the network. Besides, scrutiny of data from nearby mobile towers has also been started. Suspicious numbers active at the time of the incident are also being traced through mobile towers.

Sources said to gather information about the activities around the track and the people roaming there on the day of the accident, the police activated the traditional informer system along with technical surveillance. Besides, serving and retired police personnel previously posted in the area have also been contacted. Some retired personnel also reached the spot and have also activated their old contacts.

Meanwhile, after the incident on Sunday, along with the deployment of RPF constables, including two sub-inspectors, and four constables, the Intelligence Department has also been deployed in Shivrajpur Muderi. According to railway officials, additional railway personnel have also been deployed for night patrolling.

A major conspiracy was hatched to crash Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Sunday night. The conspirators had removed the ballast laid on the track in front of Barrajpur station and buried the LPG cylinder. Apart from this, petrol bombs and gunpowder were also kept nearby so that many coaches would get hit by the blast and there would be massive loss of life.

Kalindi Express left Kanpur for Bhiwani at 7.24 pm on Sunday and as soon as the train moved ahead after crossing Barrajpur station at around 8.35 pm, the train collided with a cylinder filled with gas kept in the middle of the track.

The driver stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. Fortunately, after colliding with the train, the cylinder filled with gas was scattered from the track and fell away. Hence there was no loss of life. Thus a major accident was averted.

Earlier at 5:12 pm, Kasganj-Anwarganj Express had passed through this route. The conspirators carried out the entire incident during the time interval of three hours and 25 minutes between the two trains.