Hundreds offer tearful tributes to SPO, brother shot dead by terrorists

Hundreds of men and women on Sunday offered tearful tributes to the Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan who were shot dead in their house in the Chadbug locality by terrorists on Saturday night in the Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Amidst tears and sobs, the two brothers were laid to rest.

Heart-touching scenes were witnessed at the graveyard where women were seen expressing tearful sympathy with parents and family members of the two gunned-down youngsters.

Critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad (26) died soon after the terrorists barged into his house and shot him and his younger brother Umar Jan (23). Umar, a student, succumbed in a Srinagar hospital early in the morning on Sunday.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar accompanied by DIG CKR Srinagar and SSP Budgam visited the family of Ishfaq Ahmad and paid heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members who lost two family members in the terrorist attack.

IGP Kashmir assured them that the whole police force stands with the bereaved family.

Police said that both critically injured brothers were rushed to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) at Srinagar for treatment but both succumbed.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing and said “those behind the despicable attack will not go unpunished”.

PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted; “In Kashmir, we watch helplessly as young lives are snuffed out. Death & destruction have become the norm. Sadly GOI doesn’t seem to care since Kashmiri lives have little value for them. Deepest condolences to the family”.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also condemned the killing.

The Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.