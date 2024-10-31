“Hugely consequential personality, leader of unparalleled courage”: Jairam Ramesh pays tribute to Indira Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh described Indira Gandhi as a highly influential figure.

“Today, as we mark the birth anniversary of the real Iron Man of India, we also remember with profound sorrow the assassination, 40 years ago, of Indira Gandhi – who left a distinctive and indelible mark on history. She was a figure of immense significance and a leader of unmatched courage, determination, and resilience,” the Congress leader stated.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her death anniversary.

On X, Rahul Gandhi remarked that his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation would continue to inspire all citizens.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial to honour his grandmother on her death anniversary.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge similarly paid homage to Indira Gandhi.

“Humble tribute to India’s first woman Prime Minister and our role model, Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day. Her strong will, effective leadership, and foresight played a critical role in preserving India’s unity and integrity and in building a strong, progressive nation,” he posted on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the only woman Prime Minister of India, holding office from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, triggering anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country.