HUDCO celebrates its Foundation Day

To commemorate its 52 years of dedicated service to the nation, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) organized its Foundation Day in the national capital.

Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri was the Chief Guest of the HUDCO’s Foundation Day function.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Secretary MoHUA Manoj Joshi, and other senior dignitaries were part of the Foundation Day function which was held on 25 April.

HUDCO, dedicated to the service to the nation has been championing the cause of sustainable housing and urban development in India.

Despite two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, HUDCO is committed to its goal of providing housing and infrastructure with a focus on the EWS & LIG categories and has demonstrated yet another financial year of excellent performance in FY 2021-22 despite economic slowdowns and other adversities such as a total loan sanction of Rs 20,663 crore, with is almost 2.25 times of previous year’s sanction of Rs 9,202 crore; a total disbursement of Rs 8,887 crore, surpassing the previous year’s release of Rs 8323 crore; and sanction of 88,523 dwellings (almost all for EWS/LIG category), which is 7 times more than that of previous year’s sanction of 12,488 dwelling units the previous year.

As part of capacity building, HUDCO’s HSMI has conducted 21 online training programs during the year, imparting training to 1450 professionals.