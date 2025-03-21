HQ IDS, DST sign MoU to boost defence R&D, tech innovation

In a significant step towards strengthening collaboration in defence research and development (R&D) Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), here on Friday. This agreement aims to enhance technological innovation for the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

The MoU was signed by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, HQ IDS, and Sunil Kumar, Additional Secretary, DST, in the presence of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General JP Mathew and Secretary DST, Abhay Karandikar.

This strategic partnership seeks to leverage DST’s extensive R&D capabilities to address the evolving needs of the Armed Forces. By aligning defence technology research with national science initiatives, the agreement aims to enhance India’s self-reliance in crucial technological domains.

Under the MoU, DST will provide access to its research infrastructure, expertise, and academic institutions to support the defence sector. The collaboration will focus on developing advanced military technologies and fostering innovation, significantly contributing to the overall goal of strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment to promoting cutting-edge research and aligns with the national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ It reinforces a whole-of-nation approach towards enhancing the country’s defence preparedness, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the military domain.